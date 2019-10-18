Career event teaches young women about construction skills, trades occupations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Young girls were able to get a chance to learn construction skills and about trades careers at Northern Michigan University this Friday.

Women in Construction Career Exploration Day wanted to spread the message that construction is for everybody.

Around 100 students from the Upper Peninsula got their hands dirty, learning a variety of different skills including welding, woodworking, and virtual/mixed reality.

This is the fifth event that has been held. Two events are held twice a year, one for high school students and the other for middle schoolers.

Heidi Blanck, a coordinator of the event, believes this has been an overall positive experience for the young ladies.

“The mission of the event today really is to just introduce young women to a career field that they might not think is a viable option. You know, when we think about construction we think about boys which is very, very true. But we wanted to let them know that construction is very welcoming to everybody,” said Blanck, NMU Associate Professor in Construction Management.

Women from all over the Midwest traveled to volunteer for the event. Alongside NMU alumni, students, and men helping to support the mission.

Students like Delana Sprowl says growing up around a father who was a welder has inspired her to be one as well.

“It’s kind of important for women to realize that it’s not just a man’s job That women can be apart of this,” said Sprowl, a Marquette Senior High School student.

While the faces of construction are changing, event organizers said this is an industry for anyone.

“Construction is an industry in need right now so we need anybody that’s interested in building, and managing and administrating projects to take an interest and check it out.”