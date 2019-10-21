Caregiver Incentive Project kicks off National Caregivers Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Caregiver Incentive Project is a nonprofit organization focused on improving the lives of the cared for by supporting caregivers.

The organization is hosting a Fundraising Kick-Off event on Oct. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ore Dock Brewing Company.

CIP is celebrating National Family Caregivers Month in November and has set a goal of raising $1,000 by Dec. 3, which marks Giving Tuesday and International Day of Disabled Persons.

CIP is inviting the community to join them in recognizing both family and professional caregivers and learning about its mission to support all caregivers through scholarship and training programs, advocation of current laws and wages, and increasing community awareness of the national shortage of in-home caregivers.

The event is free and open to the public, and features live music from the local band, Everything Under The Sun, light bites, giveaways, and the opportunity to connect with the CIP team. DaH Pretzel Guys food truck will be there for guests to snack on while sipping on Ore Dock brews.

Eric Paad, the founder of CIP spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the nonprofit and its upcoming event.

