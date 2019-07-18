MARQUETTE — A nonprofit organization that started in the U.P. is working to address a national shortage of in-home caregivers.

A man named Eric Paad came up with the idea. The cause hits close to home for him.

His motivation and inspiration come from his daughter, Dorothy. He says the lack of quality in-home caregivers is so bad that some people who need help worry if someone will even show up to care for them.



One of the goals of the caregiver incentive project is to appeal to college students.

Paad says, “If they’ll work as a caregiver we’ll provide them some scholarship money in trade for not only getting paid as a caregiver but maybe for every hour they work as a caregiver we’ll put $1 in a scholarship for them. Then, if they pay on their debt we’ll match that with maybe $2 in a trust fund for them.”



Escape Marquette is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the caregiver incentive project. Plus, it’s a chance for people to learn more about the organization’s goals.



The fundraiser is Thursday, July 18 and doors open at 6 p.m. There’ll be live music, snacks, and beverages. A $5 donation is encouraged.



People can also buy a VIP ticket from Escape Marquette for $50 which includes experiencing one of the escape rooms.

For more information click here.