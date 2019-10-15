Caring House holds open house for new renovations

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN)- For the past few months, Caring House underwent a large renovation project to the residential area of the facility.

Tuesday was their re-grand opening to celebrate the new additions to the domestic violence shelter.

The open house was a part of their Break the Silence event.

Community members and police officers blared their horns and sirens to spread awareness of domestic violence and help people better understand the extent of the epidemic.

Caring House Executive Director Cheryl O’Neil says this event is to let victims know that people care and that there is help available.

“It’s overwhelming to me. As survivors, we have kept this secret for so long, and now to let the secret out and say ‘these people care and they support, and they’ll do what I need to survive with my family.'”

Caring House received a grant from the Victim of Crime Act. This allowed for new children’s playrooms to be added to the facility, alongside new appliances, and furniture. One of the biggest renovations were made to the men’s apartment for male victims.

Caring House gives shelter and counseling for men, women, and children who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault at no charge. Annually, they provide services to more than 500 individuals, assistance to 1,400 crisis calls, and nearly 2,000 bed-nights.