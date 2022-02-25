GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One day after reports came out that Aaron Rodgers was looking to get a new contract worth around $50 million, he reportedly has disputed those claims and called them ‘categorically false’.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, she was told that Aaron Rodgers is looking for around $50 million per year. She appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday.

While talking with Eisen she discussed the current situation Rodgers and the Packers are in.

‘From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” said Russini.

She then continued to say, “We are talking about $50 million a year. That is what I was told. I was told that is around the number he is looking for per year.”

The full video with Russini can be viewed here.

Currently, the highest average annual value contract in the NFL is Patrick Mahomes at $45 million. Josh Allen is second at $43,005,667.

However, Pat McAfee, who Rodgers regularly makes appearances on his show, says he personally reached out to Rodgers on the subject. When asked by McAfee if he wants to be the highest-paid player by a large margin, Rodgers responded with ‘categorically false’. McAfee texted Rodgers on Friday.

The video with McAfee saying Rodgers told him those reports were untrue can be found here.

Former teammate Greg Jennings also jumped in on the report even calling Rodgers ‘a very selfish guy’. He talked about his previous personal experiences on First Things First. That video can be found here.