CCISD selling tiny house built by students

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Are you in the market for buying a tiny home?

The 160-square foot house (8-foot by 20-foot) was built from the ground up by students in the Copper Country Intermediate School District (CCISD).

It is equipped with a full kitchen, a living area, a three-piece bathroom with a shower, heat and air conditioning, and even a carpeted loft, that is queen-sized bed ready.

The project took two years to complete.

“It’s a rewarding project. Students get to see all aspects of a construction industry. And throughout different times of the project students become leaders where they find their passion, whether it’s plumbing, electrical; and they’re successful. I believe this project has been a great success,” said Michael Randell, the construction instructor for CCISD’s Career and Technical Education Center.

Incoming Hancock High School senior, Gavin Simonson, hopes to use the skills he learned on this project to one day build his own home.

“When we got here this year, it was just studded walls. The second block we did mostly electrical, then it was spray foamed and we started paneling it and trim work and all the stuff that made it come together and actually it being the real thing. It was just super satisfying to see it all come together and have that finished product,” said Simonson.

The minimum bid for the tiny house is $29,000. Sealed bids must be received by 3:00 PM on July 31.

The goal is to recoup the costs for building the home, and any additional funds are hoped to create scholarships for students.

For more information, you can visit the CCISD’s website.