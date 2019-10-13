CDC awards $1 million to Michigan for PFAS health study

MICHIGAN (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says Michigan was picked to receive grant money from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

The $1 million grant will pay for a multi-site study to investigate the relationship between drinking water contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and health effects.

“Already a national leader in PFAS research, this grant will allow Michigan to contribute directly to a nationwide study of the health effects of PFAS exposure,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “This study will also allow us to expand a multi-year effort we have underway in Parchment and northern Kent County.”

Michigan will conduct this project in the City of Parchment, Cooper Township and the North Kent County area. These communities were selected for the study because uniquely high PFAS levels have been found in their drinking water and their populations are large enough to meet the requirements of the ATSDR grant.