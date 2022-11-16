MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has announced a couple of upcoming activities to usher in the holiday season.

The DDA’s long-running ‘Ladies Night Out’ event will take place Thursday, November 17 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Over 60 Marquette businesses will participate in the event, with options including boutique stores, art galleries, and restaurants.

Attendees can purchase passports to participate in the event, which will benefit the Women’s Center. You can find a full list of specials here that the passports grants access to.

On December 8, the Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade and City Tree Lighting will return downtown. The parade will take place along Third Street, ending with the tree lighting at Marquette Commons. Kids will have the chance to meet Santa at the tree lighting to help kick off the holidays.

You can learn more about upcoming events on the Marquette DDA website.