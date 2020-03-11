Celebrate the U.P.! indefinitely postponed over coronavirus concerns

News
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The annual Celebrate the U.P.! event has been indefinitely postponed due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus.

The event, which is organized by the Upper Peninsula Environmental Coalition (UPEC), and this year co-sponsored by Friends of the Land of Keweenaw (FOLK) and Michigan Tech’s Great Lakes Research Center, was scheduled for March 27 and 28 in Hancock and Houghton.

It features speakers and other activities highlighting the places and outdoor pursuits that make the Upper Peninsula a special place to live.

“In the last two days the number of confirmed cases has risen over 12,000 worldwide with seven countries having over 1,000 each, up from four on Sunday,” said Horst Schmidt, President of UPEC. “The U.S. confirmed cases have risen from 456 to 755 in two days. There are no confirmed cases in the U.P., but the picture could rapidly change in the next two and half weeks. Students coming back from spring break at MTU, where part of the event was scheduled to occur, could change that picture. We don’t want to put anyone at risk at the Celebration. We hope everyone understands and concurs with the difficult choice the UPEC Board has made. We feel it is important to protect the public more than anything else.”

No date has been set to reschedule the celebration as an in-person event. However, UPEC is considering the possibility of organizing some of the presentations as a virtual online event that would be open to the public, in which case an announcement will be forthcoming.

For more information, visit https://upenvironment.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Gwinn sinking fund passes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gwinn sinking fund passes"

Jacobetti COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacobetti COVID-19 testing"

Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round"

New breast cancer procedure

Thumbnail for the video titled "New breast cancer procedure"