Celebrating 50th Earth Day during a pandemic

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday is the 50th Earth Day. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people will be celebrating differently this year.

Andrea Denham, Executive Director of the Upper Peninsula Lad Conservancy showed some ways you can still celebrate our environment.

“Earth Day is a celebration of the connection between people and the natural world of the earth,” said Denham. “We normally host big volunteer days or big education speakers and that sort of thing and a lot of other groups do as well.”

She says this year is a great opportunity for people to focus on helping the nature that is right outside our door.

“What we can do in a very small way, in a very personal way to make actually a really big difference for the earth,” said Denham.

Whether it’s safely cleaning up trash or gardening, anyone can somehow get involved. Denham showed us how to grow a native pollinator garden right from her very own kitchen.

“So that pollinators, insects, and birds and hummingbirds and bumblebees can come to your yard help keep all of our native plants and our wildflowers and our vegetables growing stronger and healthier,” said Denham.

Check out the video below to see Andrea’s tutorial on ways you can plant inside:

Send Local 3 pictures on how your celebrating Earth Day on the WJMN Local 3 Facebook Page or through email at news@upmatters.com.