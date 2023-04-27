MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Though competition from online sellers and big box stores is fierce, independent bookstores are flourishing across the nation, and here in Marquette. This Saturday is independent bookstore day, where indie bookstores celebrate the quirky and unique booksellers across America. One such place is Snowbound Books in Marquette. This store, located in an old home on Third Street has been selling the fascinating world of literature for almost 40 years. Snowbound’s owner Dana Welshans explains why independent bookstores and books, in general, are so special.

“What we have to offer is our personalities and that’s something that you don’t get online, you know, you get personal service, and you know, it’s all in the name. We’re independent. So, one independent bookstore is nothing like any other, you know that each one is a unique experience,” Said Welshans. But it’s also a very personal thing because once I put you read it and it means something to you, and it goes on your bookshelf, it’s like, well, that’s a memory. You know, I can look at books on my shelf and say, oh, well, I read this on the plane on the plane to Arizona and I was sitting next to this really cool guy who restored cars and it’s like, it’s a whole memory built into one little object, not to mention the story in that’s in the book itself.” Said Welshans.

Independent bookstore day will be celebrated this Saturday from 10 to 5 at Snowbound Books in Marquette.