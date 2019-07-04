Celebrating the 4th of July in Marquette

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Parade to mark Independence Day, 2019 was well attended.

Today was all about celebrating America’s birthday and in Marquette, a big crowd gathered to do just that.

The streets were filled for the annual Fourth of July parade.

From candy to music, to honoring the military, the parade was filled with laughter and joy.

One Marquette native says her favorite part of the holiday is seeing how everyone gets dressed up for the occasion.

Taylor Ehle, a Marquette native, says, “my favorite part of the Fourth of July is seeing everyone’s razzle-dazzle, it’s really the one time of year where I feel like everyone brings the sparks, quite literally, so it’s been really fun to people watch, and see everyone’s outfits.”

Also in Marquette, the 34th Annual International Food Fest at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

A wide variety of food, live entertainment, kids activities and more, courtesy of the Marquette County Exchange Club.

The festival runs through tomorrow and is capped off with fireworks over the lake tonight at dusk.