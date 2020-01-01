Celebrating the New Year in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Downtown Marquette was filled with people saying goodbye to 2019 and welcoming the new year with a little help from Double Trouble Entertainment last night.

The fifth annual 2020 Ball Drop Bash was held at the Masonic Building which had many festivities including live music and entertainment from Everything Under the Sun, Tease and Reality Bites.

Washington Street was filled with people as the clock stroke midnight.

The event was put on in collaboration with Double Trouble DJ’s, Travel Marquette, Radio Results Network, and Pike Distributors in Marquette.

Proceeds from the event went toward the Ahmed Shriners, a “brotherhood of men committed to family, engaged in ongoing personal growth and dedicated to providing care for children and families in need.”