Celebrating the New Year in downtown Marquette

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Downtown Marquette was filled with people saying goodbye to 2019 and welcoming the new year with a little help from Double Trouble Entertainment last night.

The fifth annual 2020 Ball Drop Bash was held at the Masonic Building which had many festivities including live music and entertainment from Everything Under the Sun, Tease and Reality Bites.

Washington Street was filled with people as the clock stroke midnight.

The event was put on in collaboration with Double Trouble DJ’s, Travel Marquette, Radio Results Network, and Pike Distributors in Marquette.

Proceeds from the event went toward the Ahmed Shriners, a “brotherhood of men committed to family, engaged in ongoing personal growth and dedicated to providing care for children and families in need.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

New Year Gym Resolutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Year Gym Resolutions"

133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part Two"

133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part One"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/31/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/31/2019"

Targeted tumor treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Targeted tumor treatment"

Christmas trees and erosion control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas trees and erosion control"