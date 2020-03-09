Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Census Bureau: Divorce rate down in Michigan

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – From 2008 to 2018, national marriage and divorce rates declined. While marriages in Michigan stayed nearly the same in that ten-year period, the divorce rate has statistically declined.

Around the country, Utah had among the highest marriage rates while Arkansas had among the highest divorce rates. Maine and Connecticut had among the lowest marriage rates while North Dakota had among the lowest divorce rates.

Wanna see how the marriage and divorce rates in Michigan compare to the national average?

A new visualization from the U.S. Census Bureau allows you to check out the state rankings tab to see how Michigan compared to other states in both 2008 and 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Pigs-N-Heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pigs-N-Heat"

Huskies take control of series; push Wildcats to the brink

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huskies take control of series; push Wildcats to the brink"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/7/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Maquette, Escanaba crowned district champions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Maquette, Escanaba crowned district champions"

Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center partner to prevent veteran suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center partner to prevent veteran suicide"