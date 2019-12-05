Central Michigan University sports broadcaster Don Chiodo dies in crash

MICHIGAN (AP)- Don Chiodo, a radio broadcaster for Central Michigan football and basketball, has died in a car crash. He was 54 years old.

Police say Chiodo died in a crash Wednesday on M-46 in Gratiot County, just a few days before CMU plays for the Mid-American Conference football championship.

Athletic director Michael Alford says Chiodo’s death is a “great loss.” Investigators are trying to determine why Chiodo apparently crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer. Football coach Jim McElwain says Chiodo was a “true CMU Chippewa.” He had a long career in broadcasting and also worked as a financial adviser.