Chain of Love Fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Area 1

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Every year, the Business Professionals of America chapter at Bay College puts on the Chain of Love Fundraiser. Funds raised will be donated to Special Olympics Area One which serves Delta, Menominee and Schoolcraft counties.

“It’s a great cause,” said Samantha Henderson, Business Professionals of America, Secretary. “They are fully self funded so they don’t receive any federal aid or anything so fundraisers like this are what keep them operating or functioning.”

Everyday this week, the group will be available to collect donations. Once a person makes a donation, they’ll be given a strip of paper to contribute to the Chain of Love.

“You can write the name of someone you want to keep in mind, someone that you hold close to you and then we connect it to this big chain of love,” said Henderson.

The group says that anyone is welcome to stop by Bay College and make a donation from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, January 31.

Another you people can support Special Olympics athletes is through the Polar Plunge. You can either take the plunge and raise money or make a donation.

The first ever Polar Plunge in Munising will be on February 15 at East Channel Brewing Company. Click here for more information on the Munising Polar Plunge.

On March 14, there will be another one at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn. Local 3 is taking part in that plunge, you can find our fundraising page by clicking here.