DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A single challenger will oppose embattled Delta County Commissioner David Moyle in a recall election next year, according to a Monday update from the county clerk.

Kelli van Ginhoven will be the alternative for District 4 voters in Delta County next May, and is running as a Democrat. Van Ginhoven is an active member of Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership, a movement with more than 800 members in its Facebook group that led the effort to recall Moyle and two other county commissioners shortly after they voted to fire then-County Administrator Emily DeSalvo.

The group cites other reasons behind the recall including the commissioners’ decision to eliminate the county’s ethics committee.

Commissioners Bob Barron and Robert Petersen will also likely be on the May recall ballot.

Clerk Nancy Przewrocki said Monday that 1005 signatures to recall Barron were validated after his challenges were processed. Residents hoping to run against him have until Nov. 27 to file an Affidavit of Identity with at least 9 signatures to the county clerk’s office.

Signatures to recall Commissioner Petersen were turned in earlier this month. He has until Dec. 4 to file any challenges against their validity.