Changes occurred to the Marquette City Commission

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette City Commission looked a little different Tuesday night as David Campana and Sarah Reynolds concluded their terms as city commission members.

Andrew Lorinser and Evan Bonsall were sworn in as the newest city commissioners after being elected on November 5th.

Andrew and Evan are both very excited about the challenges and opportunities they expect to face in the next three years.

Andrew Lorinser, Marquette City Commissioner said, “I’m ecstatic. This is so humbling for me. I think winning by 20 votes is a very humbling experience and that’s a good thing because servitude is about humility and I’m hoping to absorb a lot of the other candidates perspectives because they are leaders in the community and it’s essential that we bring everybody to the table, but personally, my gratitude is just overflowing in the past couple of weeks and the honor of my life.”

Evan Bonsall, Marquette City Commissioner said, “I’m really looking forward to play some small part in making decisions that are going to impact our community for decades to come. A lot of the decisions we make in the next 5 or 6 years are going to be impacting our community for 50 or 60 years and I hope to still be here in Marquette at that time, so I think it’s great to get some representation for young people here in Marquette and get a fresh perspective and some new ideas when it comes to issues facing this city.”

A few other changes to the commission as Jenna Smith was appointed by the commission as the newest Mayor of the City of Marquette and Jenn Hill as Mayor Pro-Temp.