Changing the world with goodness: 3rd Annual Spread Goodness Day this Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Spread Goodness Day is a global event by encouraging individuals, schools & organizations to spread some goodness to show the power that one act of goodness multiplied by hundreds, thousands and maybe millions can change the world every single day.

Anna Dravland started the event 3 years ago and spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what the day is all about and what some groups have planned for the event.

Some of the events include the Empty Bowls fundraiser at Marquette Alternative High School, Room at the Inn will be washing windows, Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery will be hosting a celebrity Pie Smash, Connect Marquette will be holding their Every Kid Deserves a Birthday Bagging Bash event at U.P. Children’s Museum and Getz’s Clothiers is teaming up with the Women’s Center to collect items for the Harbor House and donate a portion of the proceeds their as well.

Dravland says people can choose any sort of good deed to do for the day. For more information, click here.