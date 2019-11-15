Charges filed in 2017 deaths of 2 teens crossing street

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged with manslaughter and other crimes, more than two years after two teens were struck by a car and killed in Flint.

Prosecutor David Leyton says the case “kind of fell between the cracks” after a Flint officer handling the investigation resigned.

Ashyrinta Clemons and Tatiana Brown were killed in August 2017 while crossing a street in what police described as a hit-and-run. They were 13 years old. Jerry Turnbow of Grand Rapids appeared in court Wednesday.

The Flint Journal says Turnbow had turned himself in after the crash but was released.

Turnbow remained in jail Friday on a $500,000 bond. No defense attorney is listed yet in the court file.

