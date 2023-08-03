HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – From a Broadway classic, to acrobatics, dance, and comedy, The Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts and Visit Keweenaw announced its lineup of performances for the 2023/24 season.

“We are pulling out all of the stops and bringing the biggest season of the last decade to

the Rozsa with events that will inspire, entertain, and excite the Keweenaw community,”

says Mary Jennings, Director of the Rozsa. “Each show offers a unique and unforgettable

experience celebrating the richness of the performing arts.”

DANCER – a double-header performance by two internationally known Michigan companies, the Grand Rapids Ballet and Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company (Sept. 15-16).

The Rozsa and Michigan Tech Music present a fully staged production of Guerilla Opera’s

The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage (Oct. 12-15).

Comedian Charlie Berens brings his Good Old Fashioned Tour (Nov. 10).

Jingle Bell Pop, with America’s Got Talent Finalists the Detroit Youth Choir (Dec. 2).

Flip Fabrique’s Blizzard arrives at the Rozsa for Michigan Tech’s Winter Carnival

(Feb. 9-10).

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady (Mar. 7).

Inclusive by Design, a thought-provoking and comedic Van Evera

Distinguished Lecture Series event featuring two-time EmmyⓇ award winner Ryan

O’Connell (Mar. 28).

“The Rozsa Center attracts world-class performances and cultural experiences to the

Keweenaw,” says Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett. “It’s an incredibleresource for residents and visitors adding a complimentary layer to the region’s mix of

outdoor recreation and historical amenities.”

Presenting Series tickets go on sale August 15, 2023, and can be purchased online at

tickets.mtu.edu, by phone at 906-487-1906, or at the Rozsa Box Office.