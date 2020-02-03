MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The United Way of Marquette County is encouraging people in Michigan to “check off” for the United Way Fund on Michigan tax returns.

The income tax return allows people to donate all or part of their Michigan tax return to the United Way Fund.

It was created to help Michigan’s needy families with their most basic needs.

United Way says by donating all or part of your state tax refund you’re directly helping families in your community.

” They can get medications they need, or food so they have more than one meal, or they can pay rent so they can get by for another week or two, ” says Andrew Rickauer, the Executive Director of the United Way of Marquette County.

United Way is just one of the many organizations you can donate your tax return money to.

Some of the others include St. Jude and the American Humane Society.