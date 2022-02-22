GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of a possible appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers posted a lengthy message on Instagram touching on everything from Shailene Woodley to Jordan Love.

The post had the caption of ‘#MondayNightGratitude’ and Rodgers wanted to thank everyone. He started the post by talking about his ex-fiance Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers then showed some love to Jordan Love as well as head coach Matt LaFleur. Following that he talked about Randall Cobb, David Bakhtiari and the ‘Friday Crew’. He then mentioned all his teammates, past and present, and how he cherishes the memories that were made.

He concludes by addressing ‘everyone else’ and asking them to spread love and gratitude, along with asking them to read a book.

In total the full post read:

Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks lie, I love you and am grateful for you. To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert, you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every weeek of the year. I love you guys. To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb, @rcobb18, @frankieshebby, and @davidbakhtiari, I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you. To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you gusy, and cherish the memories we’ve made. To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace Aaron Rodgers on Instagram

Rodgers has been a regular guest on McAfee’s Tuesday show, and McAfee himself even said there is a ‘big guest’ lined up for Tuesday. There has been speculation about Rodgers’ future: will he retire, request a trade or return to the Green Bay Packers?

However, Rodgers has also been known to ‘mess’ with people and say/post things that can cause a stir. Like when he said he had ‘COVID toe’, but then later said he actually had a fractured toe. Not to mention the whole ‘immunized’ vs. ‘vaccinated’ ordeal, where he admitted to being misleading.

Regardless, Rodgers surely didn’t post this on Instagram by mistake or without reason. Perhaps his (expected) appearance on McAfee’s show will shed some light onto what his future holds.