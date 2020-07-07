Chicago man dies after hiking in Porcupine Mountains

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death in Porcupine Mountain Wilderness State Park on Friday.

According to the report, an ambulance was sent to Lake of the Clounds parking area at 8:49 p.m. on July 3, 2020. A 36-year-old man lost consciousness while hiking in Porcupine Mountain Park. He was found nearly two miles from the parking area along a trail.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan DNR, Porcupine Mountain State Park staff and Aspirus Medevac all responded to the area. Efforts to save the man’s life were unsuccessful.

Cane Funeral home took the man’s body to UP Health Systems Portage at the request of the medical examiner. An exact cause of death is still being determined. Authorities are not releasing the man’s name at this time.