Chicago restaurant pokes fun at Aaron Rodgers over his vaccination status

The Wiener’s Circle in Lincoln Park had fun at the expense of the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback and his ongoing vaccination status controversy.

The Chicago staple, known for their hot dogs and fiery insults, posted on their sign: “I own you Aaron Rogers – Science.”

The shot was in reference to Rodger’s taunt at Soldier Field in Week 6 after scoring a rushing touchdown in a 24-14 win over the Bears.

Cameras captured Rodgers celebrating with teammates and telling Bears’ fans, “I still own you.”

Rogers was unable to suit up Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. Addressing the media in August, Rodgers said he was immunized but later admitted he was unvaccinated.

In addition to not playing on Sunday, Rodgers has also lost endorsement deals over his vaccination status.