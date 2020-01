Calabasas, CA. (WJMN) -TMZ and several news outlets are reporting the NBA star, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna (Gigi), were among 9 killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday Morning. The crash happened around 10 am PT.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on a hillside near the intersection of Las Virgenes Road and Willow and that there were no survivors in the crash Glen Street.