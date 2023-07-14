MARQUETTE TWP. Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Car Seat Safety Committee held a car seat safety check event today at The Marquette Township Fire Station.

Having your child safely in a car seat is the law here in Michigan, but far too often parents overlook some very important details when choosing, installing, and using their car seat properly. That’s why The Marquette County Car Seat Safety Committee, along with the Marquette Great Start Parent Coalition, held a child’s car seat check today in Marquette township. Nearly 50 parents, guardians, and expecting parents lined up to have their car seats inspected by certified child passenger safety technicians and instructors to make sure their car seats are properly installed, age and weight appropriate for their child, and used in the correct way. Corey Holcomb, Early Childhood Education Director for Community Action Alger/Marquette says there are a few critical areas that inspectors focus on.

” So, our technicians really are looking for three things when they do the check first they will make sure that your child is in the correct size car seat for their height and weight and then secondly they will check to make sure that you are buckling them in properly in that seat and then the third thing that they check for is to make sure that the seat is securely fastened in your vehicle.” Said Holcomb.

Concerned Mom Shilpa Jhobalia was surprised by all the variables that go into safely securing your child while driving.

“As a Mom I learned that it’s really important to make sure that your car seat is not expired and that it’s installed correctly so that in the event of a car accident your child is not injured or killed and these technicians here today have checked everyone’s car seats to make sure they’re installed correctly they’re facing the correct position the Buckle is where it should be and tightly strap there’s just so much to car seat safety and as a mom I feel really positive leaving this event knowing that my kids are safely secured in the seat.” Said Jhobalia.

Holcomb believes that with 23 car seat safety experts on hand to assure that your car seat is safe, the 30-minute inspection is an investment in peace of mind.

“I think it gives up parents a sense of relief and safety to know that a professional has double-checked their car seat,” Holcomb said. “They are actually very difficult to install. So, it’s good to have a professional give it a look over.”

Johbalia stressed that for those who may be unable to purchase a car seat, there are ways of obtaining one free of charge.

“You can contact your WIC office and there’s a list of eligible programs that families in certain eligible programs like WIC or Medicaid, or my child can receive a free car seat for their child every step of the way.” Said Johbalia.

And if you were unable to attend today’s event, there are usually safety experts available in most communities. To make sure your child is safe when in the car, contact your local police or fire department.