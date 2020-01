MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - Students at Northern Michigan University got a little taste of what winter activities the U.P. has to offer at their annual Snowfest event on Wednesday.

Through a partnership with the Noquemanon Trail Network, NMU is able to rent out cross country skis, snowshoes and fat-tire bikes at no cost to students. The hope is to encourage students to go outside and be active.