MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A portion of State Highway 64 was closed earlier on Tuesday, January 14 because of a chimney fire located at the house of 9702 State Highway 64.

According to the Marenisco Township Police Department, one person was in the house and and able to safely escape and call 911.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The highway is now open for motorists to drive through.