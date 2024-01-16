CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office has announced Ronald Charles Goetz has been sentenced to over two decades in prison last week after being found guilty in 2023 of four crimes related to the sexual assault of a child.

Goetz was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and two counts of conspiracy to commit 1st Degree CSC for arranging for an unknown man to assault the same child.

Goetz was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison. We’re told Judge Lambros justified the decision, saying he had never seen a more disturbing piece of evidence than a video that was introduced at trial.

The abuse happened between 2005-2012, but the crimes were not reported until years later. The prosecutor’s release said Detective Douglas Mitchell led the investigation and was able to find both a gun used during the assaults and witnesses who corroborated the victim’s statements.

Prosecuting Attorney Robert Stratton III said cases like this are difficult to prosecute, and the essential testimony from victims is not taken for granted. “As terrible as it is for a child to survive this type of horror, it is also exceedingly difficult to survive the criminal justice system as a victim. A victim is forced to recall the acts that have been locked away for so many years. The victim first has to tell the officers, then answer questions in at a preliminary hearing, then ultimately relive the entire experience again for a jury.”

“It is a difficult road,” Stratton III said, “and the victim in this case showed extreme strength of character to stand up to the perpetrator. I am proud of the victim for coming forward and persevering through the case, law enforcement for their investigation and gathering of crucial evidence, and CAPA Sadler for fighting for years to bring Mr. Goetz to justice.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual violence, the state has a hotline to reach an advocate who can help you through the reporting process at (855) 864-2374. The service is confidential and offered 24/7. you can also talk to an advocate online.

Learn more about Michigan’s sexual assault hotline here.