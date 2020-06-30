Chippewa County adds seven new COVID-19 cases

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. – The Chippewa County Health Department announced seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.
The CCHD reports the total for the county is nine confirmed positive cases and one probable case. Of those cases three are recovered and seven are active.
In a statement from the CCHD, it said, “The health department acknowledges that cases of COVID-19 have rapidly increasedwithin the past four days in Chippewa County. We would like to remind community members to adhere to social distancing practices, wear a mask in public places and
disinfect commonly used surfaces often. As the holiday weekend approaches, it is imperative that residents take responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones“