Chippewa County adds seven new COVID-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. – The Chippewa County Health Department announced seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

The CCHD reports the total for the county is nine confirmed positive cases and one probable case. Of those cases three are recovered and seven are active.

In a statement from the CCHD, it said, “The health department acknowledges that cases of COVID-19 have rapidly increasedwithin the past four days in Chippewa County. We would like to remind community members to adhere to social distancing practices, wear a mask in public places and
disinfect commonly used surfaces often. As the holiday weekend approaches, it is imperative that residents take responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story