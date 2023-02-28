CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent arrest of three people in connection to an investigation into drug trafficking in the Upper Peninsula.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s office said several drug overdoses have been reported in the area in recent weeks.

In connection to recent overdoses, the Sheriff’s office says detectives with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce (TRIDENT) have been investigating a group of people believed to be selling methamphetamine and cocaine, which they believe to be mixed with fentanyl. Detectives believe that Clyde’s take-out restaurant in Kincheloe, Michigan was tied to the distribution of drugs.

While investigating to recent overdose death of a Sault Ste. Marie man, police say they obtained information leading to conducting three search warrants late last week in Sault Ste. Marie and Kincheloe.

At the site of the search warrant in Kincheloe, three suspects were all found at the Clyde’s take-out restaurant, owned by one of the suspects. In the search, detectives found cocaine and methamphetamine suspected to be laced with fentanyl. Detectives also found a loaded handgun and other evidence including a digital scale, plastic bags, and U.S. Currency.

The following three people were arrested and face the accompanying charges listed by the sheriff’s office:

Joshua Allen O’Connor – Delivery of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Cocaine, Weapons, Firearm possession by Felon, Weapons, Possession, Felony Firearm, Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine.

Brian Thomas Neilson – Delivery of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Cocaine, Weapons, Firearm possession by Felon, Weapons, Possession, Felony Firearm, Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine FELONY

Brian Antonio Hicks – Delivery of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Cocaine, Weapons, Firearm possession by Felon, Weapons, Possession, Felony Firearm, Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine

All three were lodged in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility. All three have been arraigned in the 91st District court, Chippewa County.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the overdose death and more arrests or charges are expected. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Trident was also assisted by U.S.B.P K-9 unit, HSI, Kinross P.D. and Central Dispatch.

The posting also included the following message from TRIDENT, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, and Sault Ste Marie Police:

TRIDENT, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, and Sault Ste Marie PD would like to warn the public that we continue to see Cocaine, Heroin and Methamphetamine laced with fentanyl in our area.

TRIDENT also has information that there are counterfeit oxycodone tablets in the Chippewa County area. These tablets are blue in color and marked with “M-30”. These tablets also contain fentanyl.

Fentanyl continues to be a great danger to those using illegal narcotics, all first responders and anyone that may accidentally encounter it.