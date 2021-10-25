Chippewa County Health Department announces vaccine clinics including booster shots for Moderna and J&J vaccines

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Chippewa County Health Department announced Monday that it will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the health department. The clinics will be held weekly on Wednesday and Friday from 8 A.M. – 11 A.M. and 1 P.M. – 4 P.M. Clinics currently open for registration run this week through November 19.

The announcement comes following approval from the FDA, endorsement from the Director of the CDC, and recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for those who’ve received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses to get a booster vaccine. Those eligible for the booster shots include people ages 65 and older, people ages 18 through 64 at high risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions, and those at high risk of COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional exposure.

Additionally, the department is holding clinics for flu vaccines on Tuesdays during the same time windows.

Online registration for each vaccine variety is available on the department’s website at the following links:

J&J

Moderna

Pfizer

Flu Vaccine

Community members may also register by phone at 906-635-3640, though the department warns to expect an extended wait for a return call and asks that callers not leave repeat messages that may slow down the communication process. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time.

If the clinic times do not work with an individual’s schedule, the department recommends visiting www.vaccines.gov for additional community locations.