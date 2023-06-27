CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Chippewa County man is facing multiple felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, following his arrest by Michigan State Police (MSP).

According to MSP, troopers from the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched on Monday, June 26, to a report of a man holding his ex-girlfriend against her will.

The suspect, 48-year-old Jason McRorie, allegedly traveled to a location he knew the victim would be, waited for her there, and then restrained her in a residence using a firearm, according to MSP’s investigation.

During the altercation, police allege that McRorie also committed additional felonious acts against the victim.

Eventually, the victim was able to contact nearby family members.

A traffic stop was later initiated after MSP troopers in the area located the vehicle McRorie was in and took him into custody.

McRorie has been charged with multiple felonies, including assault with intent to murder, criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, kidnapping, home invasion 1st degree, assault to do great bodily harm by strangulation, and several weapons offenses.

McRorie was arraigned in the 91st District Court in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, June 27 and a $1 million cash bond with conditions was set. He is currently lodged in the Chippewa County Jail.

Troopers were assisted by UPSET, MSP Emergency Services Team, and the Sault Ste. Marie City Police.