Chippewa County possible COVID-19 exposure site identified

KINROSS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) has identified Lynn Auto Parts in Kinross as a possible exposure site for COVID-19.

CCHD announced 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. They did not say now many of those cases were possibly connected to exposure at the store.

If you were in the store between June 20, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the health department is asking you to monitor for symptoms and contact the Chippewa County Health Department at 906-635-1566.

The health department strongly encourages social distancing, limiting close contact with

people outside of your household, wearing a mask in public places and hand washing.

This latest possible exposure site is in addition to 4 other locations between Chippewa and Mackinac Counties. Those were announced earlier this week.