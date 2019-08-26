Chippewa County Sheriff released from the hospital

FOLLOWING IS A FACEBOOK POST FROM THE CHIPPEWA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK PAGE.

——————————————————————————————————————–

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — On August 24, Sheriff Mike Bitnar was released from the Hospital.

His condition has stabilized and he will begin his long recovery from home.

He remains sore, however, he is extremely happy for the change in scenery and the comforts of being in his own environment.

His injuries will take several months too completely heal, but with time and much rest, he will be back to his normal hard-working self.

As always, the communities continued support and prayers have been, and continue to be, very much appreciated.

We are all overwhelmed by the concern and desire to help Mike in his time of need. It is no surprise that our community is so giving and caring as we have seen this so many times before. Being on the receiving end of this generosity is very humbling and makes one realize what a great and wonderfully county we live in, work in and serve in.

– Greg Postma, Undersheriff, Chippewa County Sheriff Office