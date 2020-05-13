Chippewa County Sheriff speaks out on importance of mental health and law enforcement officials

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and this week is National Police Week. Chippewa County Sheriff Mike Bitnar is speaking out on the importance of mental health for law enforcement.

With at least 228 law enforcement officials have died from suicide in our country this past year, Bitnar wants these men and women who serve our communities every day to know it’s okay to seek help. He regularly make posts to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office about this issue and ways they are helping officers.

“I Have to make an environment where my people feel safe to talk,” said Bitnar. “Even to reach out to each other or reach out for help if they need it. Oftentimes all they really need is someone to talk to.”

With the stress of the job and the things officers see day in and day out, Bitnar says it’s important to find outlets to let those feelings out.

“Most officers work their own way through that. However, there are still many officers who don’t have the tools to let that stress out and finding a way to deal with that everyday stress is important so that it doesn’t evolve into a mental health crisis situation,” said Bitnar. “Oftentimes officers who keep to themselves busy away from work, they may have several hobbies, they’re able to disconnect emotionally and ultimately do better. I would say the worst thing an officer can do is not talk to anybody about how they are feeling.”

Bitnar says he’s been fortunate in not letting incidents get the best of him, but he did share one that affected him.

“I was called to a shooting incident where a young child was shot and killed,” said Bitnar. “I had a job to do and that was to help process the crime scene. It wasn’t until after I left the scene that I noticed that something was a little different. My mind was kind of in a fog. It was just kind of hard to concentrate. The next day when I went to work it was kind of more of the same. It took a couple of days but the fog lifted and I was able to focus again. What I was experiencing was quite normal and is kind of a version of a short-term PTSD. I think what really got to me was the victim and the waste of life for that little girl. It became pretty personal as I had a daughter roughly the same age at that time and inside I was just mad that something like this could occur.”

One resource that Bitnar suggests for law enforcement officers is Blue H.E.L.P. or call 1-800-copline.

For help through the National Suicide and Prevention Hotline, click here or call 1-800-273-8255.

For help directly in the Upper Peninsula, call Dial Help at 800-562-7622.