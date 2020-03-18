Chocolay ACE Hardware helps those in need with a Giving Tree

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Chocolay Ace Hardware store is helping those in the community with its Giving Tree.

How it works is if you have a need for something at the store, you write down your contact info, the item you need, and the store will contact you. Monetary donations are also welcome as they will be donated to those who may not be able to afford necessities during this time.

Douglas Bishop, the supervisor at Chocolay Ace Hardware, said that one of the main reasons they decided to help out the community is because of the numerous amounts of people unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel a need for such things and since we are a full-service hardware store we can fill these needs. Such as anything from cleaning supplies, to if you want to do a project or painting a room because you have extra time on your hands. We have things for children if kids want to get involved,” said Bishop.

If there is money left over, that money will be donated to Bay Cliff Health Camp.

Hardware stores are considered “essential” during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain open to the public.

For more information, you can contact Chocolay Ace Hardware on Facebook or call (906) 249-2223.