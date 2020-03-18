Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Chocolay ACE Hardware helps those in need with a Giving Tree

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Chocolay Ace Hardware store is helping those in the community with its Giving Tree.

How it works is if you have a need for something at the store, you write down your contact info, the item you need, and the store will contact you. Monetary donations are also welcome as they will be donated to those who may not be able to afford necessities during this time.

Douglas Bishop, the supervisor at Chocolay Ace Hardware, said that one of the main reasons they decided to help out the community is because of the numerous amounts of people unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel a need for such things and since we are a full-service hardware store we can fill these needs. Such as anything from cleaning supplies, to if you want to do a project or painting a room because you have extra time on your hands. We have things for children if kids want to get involved,” said Bishop.

If there is money left over, that money will be donated to Bay Cliff Health Camp.

Hardware stores are considered “essential” during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain open to the public.

For more information, you can contact Chocolay Ace Hardware on Facebook or call (906) 249-2223.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Systems Control Assembly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Systems Control Assembly"

Autism and foods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism and foods"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020"

COVID-19 pandemic and your mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 pandemic and your mental health"

Safe to donate blood during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe to donate blood during pandemic"