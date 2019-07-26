Chocolay Raptor Center open house and fundraiser

MARQUETTE — The Chocolay Raptor Center is holding an open house on Saturday, July 27. The center houses and rehabilitates sick and injured birds.

People are allowed to come and view the birds up close and learn more about their stories. The event is free but donations are accepted. Funds are used to cover the housing and care of rescued birds. Donations will also be used to cover the cost of travel for presentations and to keep school education programs free.

“It costs over $2,000 a year to keep one of these birds in good health with food, medical, etcetera and then our rehab work also costs money for the food, the medicine, and the veterinary care,” explains Jerry Maynard, Co-Founder of the Chocolay Raptor Center. “We are a non-profit, we have no paid employees, so everything that’s donated goes to support the birds.”

The event runs from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. tomorrow. At 3 p.m. there will be a presentation with the birds on the glove; this will give people an opportunity to see the birds up close.

The Chocolay Raptor Center is located at 146 Lakewood Lane in Marquette. Anyone attending the open house tomorrow is asked to park on the street.