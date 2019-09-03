Chocolay Raptor Center rescues more sick and injured eagles

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s a busy time of year for the Chocolay Raptor Center as they rescue injured and sick eagles often. The Raptor Center is dropping off two eagles at a downstate rehabilitation center that they rescued.

The first was a sick eagle was found in the Houghton area this weekend.

“Took a look at it and couldn’t find anything wrong with it other than that it was emaciated and dehydrated,” said Jerry Maynard, Co-founder, Chocolay Raptor Center. “Obviously hadn’t been eating well recently.”

Maynard says he didn’t think the young male eagle would make it through the night, but he did. He goes on to say that there are a couple of reasons why this approximately 5-month old eagle is ill.

“In the raptor world girls get to be a lot bigger than the boys and so if sometimes the siblings, the bigger girls will take all of the food and prevent the small males from getting the food and this is pretty much the time where the parents stop doing the parental care so the young males being smaller are at a disadvantage,” said Maynard.

When Local 3 stopped by the Raptor Center, the eagle who was improving started showing sickly signs like he did when he arrived to the Raptor Center which Maynard says could be a sign of West Nile Virus.

The second eagle has an injured wing.

“At 7:00 this morning the DNR called with another eagle down,” said Maynard. “They think a broken wing and that bird is in Trenary so I’ll stop by and pick it up on my way down.”

You may remember a few weeks ago, when we told you about this bald eagle found in the Menominee area with lead poisoning. That eagle was taken to a rehab center where Maynard says he is still recovering.

“The plan is if it continues to do well and get to the point where it can be released we’ll go back and take it back to Menominee,” said Maynard.

If you do come across an injured or sick raptor, you can try to safely capture it. Remember though that they are still wild animals so if you don’t feel comfortable doing that, Maynard says you can call the raptor center and they’ll will rescue it. Their number is (906) 249-3598.