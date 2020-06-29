Chocolay Raptor Center visits Norlite residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The residents of Norlite Nursing Center had special visitors Monday afternoon.

The Chocolay Raptor Center brought two of its ambassador birds to the home for a visit. Phoenix the peregrine falcon and Erik the red-tailed hawk went window to window. Residents were able to learn some facts about the birds and have an up-close look at them.

“Hopefully it’s an opportunity to see these birds, learn a little bit, and get a break from everyday things,” said Jerry Maynard, co-founder of the Chocolay Raptor Center. “Our birds really miss getting out and meeting people, so today is our opportunity. We’re going to stand outside the windows of the rooms so that residents can see the birds and ask any questions if they got any.”

The Chocolay Raptor Center is a non-profit organization that focuses on raptor rescue, specifically in rehabilitating sick, injured and orphan raptors, while also providing education on raptors to the community.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chocolay Raptor Center is having to do their programs outside or held virtually.

For more information on the organization, you can visit its Facebook page.