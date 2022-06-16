CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chocolay Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two people.

According to a post from the police department on facebook, the two people are wanted in questioning after an incident that happened at the Ojibwa Casino on May 7-8th.

A more detailed timeline was not provided. Details of what happened in the incident were not made clear.

If you know who these two people are or witnessed anything at the casino on those dates, please contact police at 906-249-4040.