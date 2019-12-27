Christmas Eve fire kills 5 dogs

COLON, Mich. (AP) — A southern Michigan family is mourning the loss of all five of their dogs in a Christmas Eve fire that broke out when the family was at a holiday celebration.

MLive cites a relative, Karen Herman, as saying the family’s dogs died in Tuesday’s fire and the family also couldn’t locate their cat after the blaze at their Colon area home.

Herman said the family “lost everything” in the fire, but she said she’s thankful they weren’t home at the time of the fire. TV station WTVB reports the family is staying with relatives in nearby Mendon.

