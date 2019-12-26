Christmas means increased attendance for some places of worship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Christmas is a busy time for churches in the Upper Peninsula. In some cases, it’s one of the few times a year people attend a religious service.

Nicholas Cammarata is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Marquette. He gets ready for Christmas in a unique way.

He says, “The way I prepare for Christmas as a pastor and as a human being is I pray. I pray that when people come into our services, that the time they spend here will be moments defined by God in rich, amazing and wondrous ways.”

He loves the community’s ability to spread cheer during this time.

Cammarata adds, “I think many people during the season of Christmas reflect on what peace and goodwill means to all people and hence they try to search for ways on how to be a generous and uplift people’s spirits.”

While many people only attend church on holidays like Christmas and Easter, Cammarata says he’s excited to see anyone who steps foot in the place of God.

He continues, “I Pray for those who are irreligious and on the margins to find their way into church, and I pray for those who are still searching for more many in their life to find their way into church and I pray for everyone in between to come and fellowship with us.”

First Presbyterian Church of Marquette’s Christmas service started at 6:30 pm.