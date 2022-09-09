GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.

Authorities previously went to the address on August 31 to try to take the homeowner, identified as 34-year-old Darcy Jacobson, into custody. When police arrived at the residence, three people were contacted.

One of which was taken to jail after methamphetamine and fentanyl were found on his person.

The complaint mentions that information was received and the fact that the residence was deemed a ‘chronic nuisance’ due to multiple ongoing issues, a search warrant was applied for.

Then on September 6, authorities responded to the residence. Two people were taken into custody after leaving the residence cooperatively. The two said they did not think anyone else was inside.

However, Carlos Frias was found hiding inside a box spring in one of the bedrooms. Frias told authorities that Jacobson left the residence before officers arrived. However, authorities felt he was lying because when they looked in an attic space, insulation appeared to have been recently moved.

A K9 was able to find Jacobson hiding in the attic and was taken into custody. During the search warrant, the residence was described as ‘deplorable’ and there was standing water in the basement.

Black mold appeared to have been growing, and City Inspections ultimately condemned the house.

The following were some of the items found during the search:

Blue gem baggy containing 0.312 grams of methamphetamine

Blue gem baggy with a white crystal substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine Together weighed 1.16 grams

Drug paraphernalia

A baseball bat pipe with burnt residue

Three digital scales

Multiple pills

Frias was reportedly inside the residence for about a month and a half before the warrant was served. He would watch the house while Jacobson was out of town. It was also mentioned that Frias was working on the place to try and fix it up.

Jacobson is charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Up to 30 days in prison

Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription Misdemeanor Up to six months in prison



Frias is facing the same charges. Court records show that both Jacobson and Frias were scheduled to have their initial appearance on September 8.

No additional information was provided, and Local 5 will continue to update this story.