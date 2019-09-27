Chuck Nelson named CEO of Dickinson County Healthcare System

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Chuck Nelson will be the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Dickinson County Healthcare System.

He’s currently relocating to Iron Mountain from the Houghton area and will assume daily responsibilities for all hospital and clinic locations on or before November 1.



Nelson previously served as the Upper Peninsula Regional Chief Executive Officer for Aspirus.

He led the successful expansion of Aspirus across the Western Upper Peninsula to four hospitals and 13 clinic locations with over 1,200 full-time employees at the end of 2018. Chuck’s passion to improve patient care and access led to the construction of new hospitals and clinics, recruitment of

outstanding providers and significant growth of services with high levels of inpatient and outpatient quality.



“Having Chuck Nelson join Dickinson County Healthcare System is a game- changer for our community. He brings the enthusiasm and vision our organization needs to achieve the brightest future possible for the health of our community” said Margaret Minerick, Chair of the Dickinson County Healthcare System Board of Directors. “His focus on delivering a world-class patient experience and ability to energize healthcare culture will make a long-term difference for our hospital and clinics.”

“Healthcare organizations across the country face complicated challenges to deliver high-quality care with fewer resources and lower costs,” Nelson said. “The team here at Dickinson has worked very hard to maintain an excellent quality of care for the community while overcoming the challenges they have faced. In fact, DCHS’s dedication and the community support for the hospital is one of the highest levels I have ever seen. The synergy I see between the staff and community is one of the main reasons this opportunity is so special for me. I look forward to being a part of this great team and community. ”