(WFRV) – Cigarette sales are down throughout Wisconsin, and researchers say the decline in cigarette sales correlates with the increase in vaping throughout the state.

“Fewer people smoking means generally better health throughout the state,” said Ari Brown, Senior Research Associate at the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “You have things like lower rates of Lung cancer and heart disease.”

In 2022, less than 193 million packs of cigarettes were sold in the state, a number fewer than half sold in 2001. Brown says indoor smoking bans and tax increases are contributing factors.

“If you look at the years where tax revenue was declining the most, the years where fewer and fewer packs were being sold in the state, those are clearly the years where those taxes hikes were implemented both at the state and federal level,” explained Brown.

He also says smokers are using alternative ways to inhale.

“There is evidence, and especially as technology evolves, you might have more people switching over to something like a vape,” said Brown.

According to the Community Action for Healthy Living Organization, research shows younger generations are using vape pens instead of buying cigarettes.

“Age of initiation in Wisconsin is right around fifth grade, and it’s scary because we don’t know what’s in these products, they don’t know what’s in those products, their brains are still developing,” said Emma Kane, the Executive Director of Community Action for Healthy Living.

Kane says the increase in vaping could have negative outcomes.

“I think long term it’s not looking good; our lungs want and are designed for clean air, and anytime we deviate from that, we set ourselves up for some danger,” stated Kane.

If you or someone you know is looking to stop smoking or vaping, text ‘READY’ to 200-400.