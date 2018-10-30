City Commission votes ‘yes’ on utility rate increases

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE — The Marquette City Commission voted on a monthly water bill increase tonight. Three utility rate increases were on the agenda: water, sewer, and storm water rates. Water rates would increase by 12.25%, storm water by 15.25%, and sewer by 25%.

Why the increase? As a part of the 2019 fiscal year budget review a private firm, Raftelis, was brought in to help review utility rates. It was discovered that the city water, sewer, and storm water systems needed major overhaul and were falling behind in funds. In fact, the sewer fund is in the negative.

City Manager, Mike Angeli, explains, “The revenues did not meet the expenses. We’ve been supporting each fund through the general fund which is general taxes from homes and businesses. What this plan does, or what we’re proposing for tonight is to actually raise the rates for the services to actually support the cost, or the expense, of providing those services.”

Each rate increase was approved tonight. Water and storm water by a 4-3 vote; sewer by a 5-2 vote. The increase will go in to effect on December 1, 2018.

Raftelis projected that average customers would be paying approximately $16.78 more per month. This increase will be just enough to prevent the city from losing any additional money.

This will be looked at once again at the end of the next fiscal year; the plan is to re-visit these utility rates each year for the next five years.