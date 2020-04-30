City of Escanaba: discolored water ‘safe to drink’, caused by structure fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Escanaba is experiencing a city-wide discoloration of water due to the major structure fire of the Delta Inn.

The city said it is “safe to drink and just needs time to settle.”

If the discoloration continues, the city will flush the lines in the areas closest to the fire Friday morning.

A press release by the city also stated: “Please know that we are here for you and are committed to taking all steps necessary to maintain safe, reliable water service. We have staff and infrastructure in place to maintain water service around the clock to help keep families healthy, clean, and hydrated.”

For any questions or concerns, residents can contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906-786-3291.