City of Ishpeming no longer charging fees for two Fire Dept. ordinances

by: Brianna MacLean

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming City Council has voted to no longer charge people for two ordinances regarding fire department responses to traffic crashes and structure fires.

The official ordinance for motor vehicle accidents stated in part “[…] charges for services rendered by the City of Ishpeming Fire Department (including standby) at the scene of all motor vehicles: $100.00 per hour ) or fraction thereof for the first hour or less) for each piece of fire department apparatus dispatched…”

A similar fee/verbiage was also used in the structure fires ordinance.

Ishpeming Interim City Manager, Steve Snowaert, said that the council agreed to phase out the ordinances as they have not been enforced in a couple of years.

“It was hard to collect those fees,” said Snowaert. “They were minimal and almost not worth going through the court in order to try and get them. There were some insurance companies that said the [traffic accident ordinance] was possibly illegal to try and collect. Instead of researching or doing it, we decided to rescind those ordinances.”

The first reading of an amendment to the city’s open burning ordinance also occurred. The language was updated along with “prohibiting unusual smoke or odor conditions creating a public nuisance from any type of burning and or from wood-fired furnace/boilers.”

But the open burning ordinance will not go into effect until a public hearing is held in February.

